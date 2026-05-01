Trump Says He’s ‘Not Satisfied’ With the Deal Iran Is Offering to End War

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters while departing the White House on Friday and made clear that the negotiations with Iran have yet to result in a deal he is happy with.

CNN’s Dana Bash cut from her show to the live feed of Trump, noting the president is “leaving for Florida. He’s on the South Lawn of the White House taking questions on Iran as he leaves. Let’s listen.”

“Can you tell us about the new Iranian proposal?” a reporter shouted.

Trump replied, “So they want to make a deal, but I don’t — I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens. Iran wants to make the deal because they have no military left, essentially. And they want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied.”

Another reporter then asked if Trump will seek congressional approval for the war and he replied, “Because it’s never been sought before. There’s been numerous, many, many times, and nobody’s ever gotten it before. They consider it totally unconstitutional. But we’re always in touch with Congress. But nobody’s ever sought it before, nobody’s asked for it before, it’s never been used before.”

“Are you willing to send anybody to Islamabad?” followed up another reporter.

“We have great respect for Pakistan and Islamabad and tremendous respect for the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal. And they’re working with us. They continue to work with us, but the trip is a very long one, and we’re doing everything in terms of negotiating right now in terms of the negotiation telephonically. They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there. There’s tremendous discord, there’s tremendous — they’re having a tremendous problem getting along with each other in Iran. The leadership is very disjointed. It’s got two to three groups, maybe four, and it’s a very disjointed leadership. And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up,” replied Trump.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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