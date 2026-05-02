Bill Maher Singles Out His Own Audience For Laughing About Trump Being Killed: ‘You’re Not a Good Person’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher noted laughter in his audience when he mentioned the idea of President Donald Trump being killed, and said people like that are “definitely not good” people.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democratic governor of California, host of the podcast “This is Gavin Newsom,” and author of “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery.”

The panel guests were Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize-winner and opinion columnist at The New York Times; and Gillian Tett, provost of King’s College, Cambridge and a columnist and editorial board member at Financial Times.

Maher began the panel segment by “vomiting” his take on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) shooting, saying there were some in the country who were disappointed Trump wasn’t killed — which drew a smattering of laughs and a scolding from Maher:

BILL MAHER: Well, let’s get the ugly news about the political violence out of the way first, because we have to talk about it. I’m just going to vomit my take on it, and then you can argue. I would just like to say, if you’re one of these people, and there’s many in this country who watched that and was disappointed the president wasn’t killed–. (LAUGHTER) See, they’re laughing at that! (LAUGHS) You’re not a good person. Or a smart person. But definitely not a good person. I was reading this in your paper, an interview with Governor Pritzer of Illinois. And they asked him, what does the next president have to be? And he said, good, decent, and kind. Which, who can disagree with that? And certainly Trump has often not been good, decent, or kind. BRET STEPHENS: Right, but also… BILL MAHER: But he’s not Hitler!

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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