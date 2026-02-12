‘She Made an Absolute A** of Herself!’ Conservative Radio Star Dana Loesch Viciously Mocks Pam Bondi

Conservative radio star Dana Loesch viciously mocked Attorney General Pam Bondi over her performance at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, deeming it “one of the most embarrassing things I have ever witnessed from a lawmaker” on Thursday’s edition of her show.

After playing a clip of Bondi boasting about the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Loesch dove in.

“It was literally, she [Bondi] was asked why she hasn’t indicted any of Epstein’s clients. I’m not kidding you, that was the question. Like verbatim, that was how it was asked. And that was her response. What the front door?” mused the right-wing commentator. “Pam Bondi is a horrible speaker. I’ve never been a fan of Pam Bondi cause she was always a gun control person. ”

“So she cannot speak well. And she sounded like the beauty queen who was like, ‘well, people in Africa don’t have maps, such as, um, you know, such as.’ Sounded like that. I mean, you’re asked, ‘why haven’t you indicted any of Epstein’s clients?’ And you go, ‘Well, it’s because of the Dow!’ And you start going on about that? What in the world? It is so weird,” continued Loesch.

Pam Bondi made an a** out of herself… Podcast: https://t.co/A9ZuQuXLQ5 pic.twitter.com/ViJ0mirPMe — The Dana Show (@DanaLoeschRadio) February 12, 2026

After playing another cut-up of Bondi testifying, she twisted the knife:

She made an absolute a** of herself. This is one of the most embarrassing things I have ever witnessed from a lawmaker. Republicans and Democrats were asking her about Epstein. And the Republicans, it wasn’t just Massie. You’re talking about Jim Jordan, you’re talking about Brandon Gill, you’re taking about very genuine conservatives, who by the way are more conservative than Pam Bondi because they’d never been for gun control. If you wanna sit here and introduce the Dow into it, let’s go ahead and talk about your positions on red flag laws and universal background checks, AG. But that aside, she was asked, why has she not prosecuted the people that we know who are in these emails, engaged in felonious activity, why no indictments? And she tries to deflect. She is not savvy enough to do that. She has no political acumen, and she is no savvy enough to take that tone and try to spin it like that. It was disastrous! And it felt like she kept trying to compliment Trump as a way of availing herself. What does that have to do with it? Trump doesn’t have anything to do with this. The only person who kept bringing his name into these hearings was her! Every damn time she was asked a tough question, then she would be like, “Well, you have Trump derange-” She was the person who kept bringing it back into the hearing! I just-, wow. Unforced error after unforced error. Lorraine notes, too, and this is a good point, that the redactions were inconsistent. There are sometimes when Bannon’s name, for instance, is redacted and sometimes not. By the way, again, why are no conservative, none, especially the ones that are so tight to his ass because they want, they think that’s going to get them clout, notice the people who are not asking Bannon what he knows. Bannon was his top PR guy. They were thick as thieves. They were best friends. He’s in that-, all over these emails advising him. Why is no one asking him questions? Every conservative, every lawmaker, everyone that goes on his show needs to answer for that because they’re gonna be culpable. Every one of them that goes on Jeffrey Epstein’s PR-meister’s show are gonna be culpable in mainstreaming this stuff. They might as well go ahead and join the Epstein defense team. Every one of you

