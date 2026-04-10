MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly laughed out loud as she roasted First Lady Melania Trump’s bombshell press event about deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania Trump stunned the media world on Thursday afternoon with a surprise press event during which she lashed out over Epstein rumors and called for public hearings for the survivors.

On Thursday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host kicked off the show with a stunned and amused commentary about the presser, which she called “absolutely mind-blowingly bananas”:

JEN PSAKI: (LAUGHS) I just have to start with something absolutely mind-blowingly bananas that happened today.

I mean, you probably didn’t know that Melania Trump was scheduled to deliver a rare public statement today. But even if you did know, you probably didn’t guess she was going to single-handedly reignite the whole Epstein scandal in the process.

And when she reached the podium today in a very self-important way, she cut right to the chase.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Good afternoon. The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: (LAUGHS) I mean — well, good afternoon to you, Melania Trump!

I mean, I was watching that in my office, first of all, it popped up on the screen and I was like, what is happening here? And I was thinking, am I hallucinating? What the hell is going on? Whose idea was this? I had lots of questions.

I mean, I guess one possibility is that it’s a sign the war really is going that badly. Certainly going to talk to John Kerry about that. Another is that they are trying to get ahead of a story that a reporter is working on. I guess we’ll learn if that’s the case soon enough. Who knows?

Now, during her remarks, the first lady went on to denounce what she described as false smears against her, citing numerous fake images and statements on social media and saying she wanted to clear her good name. From what exactly?

Because again, the unavoidable question on everyone’s mind was why now? Why at all? Why ever?

I mean, most people hearing her remarks probably had never even heard any of the so-called lies she was responding to. According to MS NOW, lots of White House staffers were caught off guard and Trump himself claimed he knew nothing about her statement, though that seems a little hard to believe, especially when you consider that Melania’s own spokesperson told “The New York Times” that the president knew beforehand that she was going to make a statement.

But I mean, regardless of who knew what and when they knew it inside the White House, nobody on the outside was betting that the first lady would give a surprise speech on Jeffrey Epstein. And when I say nobody was betting on, I mean literally, literally nobody. Because ahead of the speech, the prediction market, Kalshi took wagers on what Melania would say during her remarks.

Now, the anticipated topics range from education to peace and security to A.I. They must have seen the robot. Who knows?

But nobody put their money on a random denial of her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The few lucky gamblers did manage to make a few bucks, betting that she would mention children or minors. So, I guess there’s that.

The whole thing was even more bizarre, given that the first lady seemed to formally stage her remarks to match the visuals of the president’s primetime address to the nation on Iran last week.

And having worked in multiple White Houses and been a part of preparing for many of these formal speeches, I can tell you where you give a speech is basically a signal of how important you think it is. And let me just tell you, Melania was exuding self-importance this afternoon.

So, now that Melania Trump has put Epstein back in the news, congratulations, Melania, let’s just take a look at how she described their relationship.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

M. TRUMP: I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Well, a relationship can be a flexible term, I suppose.