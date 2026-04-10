Tucker Carlson Is Selling Anti-Trump Merch Mocking POTUS Amid Bitter Feud

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is trying to make a buck off his increasingly vicious feud with President Donald Trump.

In a Truth Social post fired off on Thursday afternoon, the president tore into Carlson and three other right-wing critics of the operation he launched against Iran at the end of February.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity,” wrote Trump. “MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

Trump’s no-holds-barred comments came just a few days after Carlson offered a withering attack on the president that some interpreted as an argument that he might be the Antichrist.

On Friday, the Tucker Carlson Network responded to Trump’s attack by touting a new line of baseball caps with the words “LOW IQ” emblazoned across them, captioning its advertisement: “Calling all nut jobs, troublemakers, and third rate podcasters! New merch just dropped.”

In his Friday morning newsletter, Carlson, a reliable promoter of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, suggested that Trump might be the victim of an Israeli blackmail campaign.

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