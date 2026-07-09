‘Put Up or Shut Up’: Megyn Kelly Fires Back at Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracy Theorists

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Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly told Sky News Australia that Charlie Kirk conspiracy theorists need to keep quiet unless they have credible evidence about his assassination.

Kirk was shot and killed last September while speaking at Utah Valley University. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Tyler Robinson and charged him with aggravated murder. Robinson has not yet entered a plea as his preliminary hearing continues.

Kirk’s assassination has led to an explosion of MAGA conspiracy theories, with everyone from Candace Owens to Tucker Carlson weighing in on the investigation.

Kelly explained to the Australian audience, “It’s a preliminary hearing where they just have to establish that they have probable cause to believe that this defendant Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. And if they can establish probable cause, which really genuinely does just mean it’s probably true. I mean, it’s a very low standard. Then you can carry over to trial.”

Kelly continued:

I mean, the evidence against Robinson is overwhelming. And I realize a lot of people don’t believe it for whatever. There’s a whole bunch of reasons why they don’t believe it. But a jury is more than likely to believe it. Because in courtrooms, where I’m from, we operate within the bounds of evidentiary rules. And all we care about is what is admissible and what isn’t. And all the stuff around like conspiracy theories and so on and so on. It’s not admissible. And to those who still have their doubts about Tyler Robinson, I say it’s time to put up or shut up. Either you have evidence that you can introduce under the federal rules of evidence or the state rules out in Utah, which mirror the feds, or you don’t. And if you don’t, I don’t want to keep talking about your theory because it’s irrelevant. All that’s relevant is what you can prove. It’s like the famous line from a few good men: “It doesn’t matter what I believe. It only matters what I can prove.”

That’s where we are. And there is overwhelming evidence by that standard that Tyler Robinson committed this crime that he was the trigger man, whether he had people who knew about it and or were rooting for it prior to the fact is of interest to me as well. And that remains unsatisfied, the curiosity over that issue. But he is going to be held over for trial. And I believe unless there is a jury nullification issue — In other words, somehow you get a juror on there who just won’t vote to convict for whatever reason — He’ll be convicted and he will likely be sentenced to death. And I won’t shed one tear.

Watch the clip above via SkyNews Australia on YouTube.

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