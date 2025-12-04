The Blaze Under Fire for Falsely Identifying J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect a Month Before Real Suspect Was Named

Conservative media outlet The Blaze has come under fire following the revelation that it falsely reported the alleged identity of the January 6 pipe bomb suspect.

On Thursday, the suspect accused of planting pipe bombs outside the offices of the RNC and DNC in 2021 was taken into custody. Hours later, that suspect was identified as Brian Cole from Woodbridge, Virginia. Authorities claim Cole planted the bombs the evening before the January 6 riots. He was due to appear in court later that day.

Thursday’s arrest also firmly debunked a prior report from The Blaze. In early November, reporter Steve Barker claimed the suspect had been identified as former Capitol Police officer Shauni Kerkhoff. Barker added that Kerkhoff had quit the force six months after the riot and then “slipped quietly into a three-letter intelligence agency,” fueling the conspiracy theory that the Capitol riot was an inside job.

🚨J6 PIPE-BOMB SHOCKER🚨 A Capitol Police officer Shauni Kerkhoff is now being NAMED online as the possible bomber. Hours before Blaze’s @SteveBakerUSA paused his exposé, Pelosi announced she’s quitting.@IvanRaiklin reveals how she CONTROLLED the scene & evidence. 🔥WATCH👇 pic.twitter.com/Cbjx6HDT9t — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) November 7, 2025

Surveillance footage later determined that Kerkhoff was at home with her dogs at the time the bombs were planted.

When news broke of Cole’s arrest, many were quick to point out The Blaze’s blunder of a report from just weeks earlier.

Bulwark’s Will Sommer called the arrest “very bad news” for The Blaze.

Big news in the Jan 6th pipe bomber case—and very bad news for the Blaze's story suggesting the pipe bomber was a female ex-Capitol Police officer. https://t.co/r3R6NAk6VN — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 4, 2025

Reason reporter Billy Binion called on the outlet to “shut down in disgrace.”

The Blaze should shut down in disgrace. They built their brand decrying "fake news," only to publish a ludicrous hit piece tarring an innocent woman for this because they desperately wanted to believe it was an inside job. Humiliating. https://t.co/X4DvWoWuac — Billy Binion (@billybinion) December 4, 2025

Others shared similar sentiments.

.@theblaze right now after hearing the DC pipe bomber has been arrested…….😂 Boy were they off base. pic.twitter.com/T428KL6tN0 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) December 4, 2025

I can't wait for Steve Baker and The Blaze to still not take their story down defaming an innocent Capitol police officer as the pipe bomber https://t.co/LIWrPVotOt — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) December 4, 2025

The Blaze might be in legal trouble. Not the bomber. pic.twitter.com/UQY98LSs3t — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) December 4, 2025

If this turns out to be the real J6 fake pipe bomber? The Blaze, Glenn Beck, and Kyle Seraphin need to hire the BEST defamation attorneys in the biz. https://t.co/qllw1bWBnQ — Brian Cates – Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) December 4, 2025

