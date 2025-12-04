Invite for VP’s Hanukkah Party Says ‘Celebrating 50 Years of Christmas’

Sarah RumpfDec 4th, 2025, 12:36 pm
 
U.S. Army LTC Rabbi Shmuel Felzenberg lights the Menorah during a Hanukkah reception Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in the East Room of the White House.

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead. Public domain.

Oy vey. 

The invitation for a Hanukkah celebration at the vice president’s residence included glaring errors referencing the wrong holiday.

The error was noticed by Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch, who shared an image of the invitation on her social media.

The green-and-gold invite for the cocktail-attire festivities on December 15 said it was an invitation from “The Vice President and The Second Lady” for a “Hanukkah Reception at the Vice President’s Residence,” but at the top of the invite it said “The Golden Noel: CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS AT THE VICE PRESIDENT’S RESIDENCE.” An enlarged section of the invite is below.

VP Hanukkah invite

Screenshot via X.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance aren’t the first White House denizens to flub a holiday invite.

As Deutch noted, Sally McDonough, President George W. Bush’s press secretary, apologized in 2008 after invitations to a White House Hanukkah reception included images of a Christmas tree being pulled by a horse-drawn cart and a Christmas wreath hanging on the White House.

The error, McDonough said at the time, was because staff had printed the same holiday card for all the events, and new Hanukkah reception invites would be sent out, this time with a menorah that had been gifted to the White House when Harry Truman was president.

“Mrs. Bush is apologetic, It is just something that fell through the cracks,” McDonough told reporters.

