A man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic National Committees on the eve of the January 6 Capitol riot has been taken into custody, sources told ABC News on Thursday.

The arrest came nine months after the FBI released new security footage that showed an individual carrying a bag down an alley between the RNC headquarters and the Capitol Hill Club.

The devices were planted somewhere “between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.” on January 5, the FBI said at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.