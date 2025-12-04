BREAKING: January 6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Identified as Virginia’s Brian Cole
The suspect arrested for planting pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees on the eve of the January 6th Capitol riot has been identified as a Virginia man.
Brian Cole was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday morning, sources told the New York Post — a huge development in a mystery that has baffled investigators for nearly five years.
Cole resides in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to the Associated Press, a half-hour’s drive from Washington, D.C.
Until Thursday, little was known about the suspect, except that he was about 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Cole allegedly placed the bombs at the offices between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on January 5, 2021, hours before supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
It’s not yet clear what led investigators to arrest Cole. He is due in court later Thursday.