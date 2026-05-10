Democratic attorney Marc Elias hit back at President Donald Trump after his Truth Social attack on him Sunday, calling the post “unhinged” and touting his legal victories over the president.

Trump took to his social media platform earlier in the day to express his anger over Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s so-called “election integrity group”– an effort begun by the senator to block possible election interference in the upcoming midterms. The president raged against the group, claiming their goal was to “suppress Republican voters.”

“Palestinian Chuck Schumer is hiring Eric Holder, famous for handing guns to Mexican cartels under the Barack Hussein Obama administration, as part of a Democrat-led ‘Election Integrity Group’ that will no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections,” he wrote.

The president then took a swipe at Elias, calling him a “disgusting individual” and blaming him for the infamous “Steele dossier.”

“Furthermore, Marc Elias, a terrible lawyer with a horrible track record, is also involved,” wrote Trump. “This is the same disgusting individual who was responsible for the fake Russia dossier from a foreign nation to meddle in the 2016 Election, which I won in historic fashion.”

Elias, the founder of Democracy Docket, responded on X, calling the president’s attacks “a badge of honor.”

“Trump’s latest attack on me is as unhinged as ever,” he wrote. “I wear his scorn as a badge of honor.”

He went on to tout his legal wins against Trump, claiming that the Republican party was scared of him after his work on a number of cases that successfully beat back GOP efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I defeated Trump and his allies more than 60 times in court when he tried to steal the 2020 election. When Trump sued me for RICO in 2022, I didn’t settle. I fought and won,” he wrote. “He and the GOP hate me because I fight. They fear me because I win.”

Elias has previously been the subject of the president’s attacks. He was highlighted by name in the Trump administration’s March 2025 presidential memorandum directing heads of the DOJ and Homeland Security Departments to “seek sanctions” against attorneys and firms that were part of “frivolous, unreasonable and vexatious litigation” against the U.S. or federal agency matters.

“For instance, in 2016, Marc Elias, founder and chair of Elias Law Group LLP, was deeply involved in the creation of a false ‘dossier’ by a foreign national designed to provide a fraudulent basis for Federal law enforcement to investigate a Presidential candidate in order to alter the outcome of the Presidential election,” read the memorandum. “Elias also intentionally sought to conceal the role of his client — failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — in the dossier.”

Trump’s post was one of several Truth Social rages he shared on Sunday. In addition to Elias, the president went off on former President Barack Obama, calling him the “greatest SUCKER of them all,” and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who he claimed “should not be allowed” on Fox News without being interviewed by someone “who is capable of disputing his lies.”

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