President Donald Trump slammed both Fox News and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Sunday afternoon, arguing the liberal lawmaker “should not be allowed” on the right-leaning cable network unless he is being interviewed by someone “who is capable of disputing his lies.”

The president fumed in a post on Truth Social.

Trump verbally smacked Khanna for trying to take credit “on behalf of the Dumacrats” for the Steel industry investing more in the U.S., “knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually destroyed it, and I SAVED IT.”

He also bashed Khanna for being worse in his view than House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) — although Trump gave him credit for having a “somewhat higher IQ.”

Read the president’s full post below:

The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an “anchor” who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (Bullshit!) narrative. He is similar, but worse than Hakeem Jeffries, only with a somewhat higher IQ. This morning he tried, on behalf of the Dumacrats, to take credit for the Steel Industry pouring back into the U.S., knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually destroyed it, and I SAVED IT, through strong Tariffs (PLUS!). Our Country was DEAD during the last “Administration,” and now it is hotter than ever before. We can’t allow the Dumacrats to take credit for this. If elected, they will fully destroy our thriving, and now very respected, Nation. I will NOT let that happen!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s post came about five hours after Khanna was interviewed on The Sunday Briefing by co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich.

Khanna said he was “horrified” when he saw Chinese steel was being used at the Port of Cleveland recently. He asked why that steel was not coming from Cleveland-Cliffs — which he mispronounced — or another American company.

He also told Heinrich that Trump needed to make it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the country needs to stop investing in manufacturing in the U.S.

Trump’s criticism of Fox News is becoming a weekly occurrence at this point; he bashed the channel last week for a segment giving kudos to Bill Maher for his interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Watch part of Khanna’s interview above.

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