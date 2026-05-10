President Donald Trump is promising a Republican “election integrity army” across the nation for the midterm elections.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to rage against Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over an “election integrity group.”

Schumer revealed last month he was launching an effort to stop potential election interference in the midterms.

“Trump and Republicans are testing how far they can go to undermine free and fair elections because they can’t win on a level playing field,” Schumer said. “Democrats aren’t going to sit back and hope for the best.”

Many Democratic lawmakers have recently raised alarms about redistricting in states like Tennessee and Alabama, where they have accused Republicans of disappearing Black-majority districts.

Schumer’s task force will include former Attorney General Eric Holder and will work to identify and stop any potential threats in elections.

“We’re acting early and at scale—launching the largest election protection effort in the country—to expose these schemes, stop voter suppression, and make sure the American people—not politicians—decide our elections,” Schumer said.

Trump is not pleased with the idea and in a lengthy post, he referred to Schumer as “Palestinian” and also knocked former President Barack Obama.

He wrote:

Palestinian Chuck Schumer is hiring Eric Holder, famous for handing guns to Mexican cartels under the Barack Hussein Obama administration, as part of a Democrat-led “Election Integrity Group” that will no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections. Furthermore, Marc Elias, a terrible lawyer with a horrible track record, is also involved. This is the same disgusting individual who was responsible for the fake Russia dossier from a foreign nation to meddle in the 2016 Election, which I won in historic fashion. The Democrats are totally unhinged and we will not allow them to threaten the integrity of our Elections.

The president promised Republicans would deploy a “election integrity army” and win like he did in 2024.

“During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote,” he wrote. “We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger. All Americans should have their voices be heard by casting a vote. Be assured this Election will be fair!”

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