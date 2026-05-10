Trump Trashes ‘Weak and Stupid’ Obama for His Handling of ‘Iranian Thugs’: ‘Greatest SUCKER of Them All’

President Donald Trump went off on former President Barack Obama on Sunday, posting he was the “greatest SUCKER of them all” and was too “weak and stupid” to properly handle the “thugs” running Iran.

Trump scorched Obama on Truth Social.

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit ‘pay dirt’ when Barack Hussein Obama became President,” Trump started off by saying. “He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life.”

The president then ripped Obama for the nuclear deal he cut with Iran — a topic he has bashed Obama for repeatedly in the past. Trump said Obama put $1.7 billion in “green cash” on a “silver platter” and rushed it to Tehran.

“Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it,” Trump said. “They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck.”

Trump finished his post by verbally smacking Obama some more, as well as former President Joe Biden. The president also blasted Iran for killing tens of thousands of protesters earlier this year.

They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President. He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden! For 47 years the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president’s acid-tongued post about Obama comes a few days after Obama took a thinly veiled swipe at Trump. Obama warned Stephen Colbert that American democracy “can’t overcome” the “politicization of the criminal justice system,” before saying the attorney general can never become the president’s personal “consigliere.”

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