Thomas Massie Cites Blaze Reporters Who Smeared Capitol Police Officer as Pipe Bomber While Promoting Conspiracy Theory

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) shared a story from the two reporters who falsely accused a former Capitol Police officer of being the January 6 pipe bomber while promoting a fresh conspiracy theory about how the FBI got the wrong man on Tuesday.

“FBI claims an autistic man they arrested last month, 5 years after J6, is a lone wolf who planned, built, and placed the pipe bombs. They want to wrap up the case and put a bow on it, but I’m not buying it. It doesn’t add up,” Massie wrote on X when sharing the report from The Blaze.

FBI claims an autistic man they arrested last month, 5 years after J6, is a lone wolf who planned, built, and placed the pipe bombs. They want to wrap up the case and put a bow on it, but I’m not buying it. It doesn’t add up. latest from @SteveBakerUSA:https://t.co/TDVPoWgamw — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2025

The report is credited to Joseph M. Hanneman and Steve Baker. The pair recently falsely reported the identity of a suspect accused of planting pipe bombs outside the offices of the RNC and DNC in 2021, suggesting that former Capitol Police officer Shauni Kerkhoff was likely guilty of the crime. The Department of Justice later accused Brian Cole Virginia, a man who reportedly believed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, of committing the crimes associated with the act.

“Despite the U.S. Justice Department’s claim in a new court filing that there is ‘overwhelming evidence’ of a Virginia man’s guilt in the D.C. pipe-bomb case, his location and movements on Jan. 5, 2021, do not appear to be as clear-cut as the FBI’s cellphone evidence implies,” the latest report from Baker reads.

Baker originally claimed that Kerkhoff quit the force six months after the riot and then “slipped quietly into a three-letter intelligence agency.”

The latest report focuses on Cole’s alleged movements on January 6 and pings from his cell phone.

“The government’s interpretation of the sector orientations suggests that the handset may have been located south of the individual observed on video; however, sector-based [cell site location information] does not provide sufficient precision to determine the handset’s exact location or its position relative to the hoodie-wearing suspect,” a retired FBI supervisory special agent who has worked with the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team told The Blaze.