‘Very Scary’: Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Sounds Alarm Over Religion’s ‘Infiltration’ of Trump Admin

Actor and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini said it is “very scary” to see President Donald Trump surrounded by a number of Scientologists recently.

Remini shared her concern in an X post on Tuesday. She was responding to conservative radio host Erick Erickson, who observed that there have been a “Lot of Scientologists hanging out in the President’s orbit lately.”

The King of Queens star agreed and said she was concerned about it.

“Yes, this is accurate, Erick, and very scary,” she replied. “Thank you for always being aware of the dangers of Scientology and their successful infiltration of the Trump administration and the federal government overall.”

Yes, this is accurate, Erick, and very scary. Thank you for always being aware of the dangers of Scientology and their successful infiltration of the Trump administration and the federal government overall. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) December 30, 2025

It is unclear who they are referring to, but President Trump appointed prominent Scientologist Patricia Duggan to the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees earlier this year, and real estate developer and church member Grant Cardone spoke at his Madison Square Garden rally in 2024.

Militant Scientologist Grant Cardone spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally today. This is the second time this month that Cardone has spoken at a Trump rally. Cardone and his wife, Elena, are among the most powerful Scientologists and are one of the few to have direct… pic.twitter.com/UvGhnrmTnA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2024

Remini has been a vocal critic of her old religion — which many consider to be a cult — since leaving the Church of Scientology in 2013.

She accused church leader David Miscavaige of physical and emotional abuse, and said the religion treats non-celebrity members like cattle compared to stars like Tom Cruise and John Travolta. Remini also said the church continues its “fair game” practice established by founder L. Ron Hubbard, which calls for the harassment of perceived enemies.

The church responded to Remini by calling her a “bigot” and a “horrible person” after she filed a harassment lawsuit in 2023; the case is currently ongoing.

Journalist Yashar Ali also responded to Erickson’s post on Tuesday. He said Erickson’s observation was correct and that Hubbard demanded church leaders “infiltrate governments and the lives of elected officials.” He added that is why Cardone and his wife are pushing their way into Turning Point USA and Prager University.

Like Remini, Ali has been calling out Scientology for years. He said on Tuesday his reports on the religion have “upended” his life because the church is so obsessed with targeting critics.

“Scientology is not a ‘quirky religion’ or a ‘high demand group.’ It is a borderless totalitarian state and cult of personality that for its members is no different than North Korea (minus the executions),” he posted on Monday.

He went on to call it “one of the most dangerous and criminal organizations to exist in modern history.”