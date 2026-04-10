Trump Gives Lindsey Graham His Full-Throated Endorsement While Swiping At Iran War Critic

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) received Donald Trump’s unflinching support for South Carolina’s upcoming Republican primary against hardline conservative Mark Lynch.

Trump wrote on social media Friday, “Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a fantastic job. He is running against a LUNATIC named Mark Lynch, who supports perhaps the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

“I don’t have to go into great detail, but needless to say, Mark Lynch would be a DISASTER for the Republican Party, and Lindsey Graham just, GETS THE JOB DONE. VOTE FOR LINDSEY ALL THE WAY. MAGA! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Lynch is running on an “America-first” platform critical of Trump’s war with Iran. He has called for the arrest of politicians and is all for “banning Islam” in the United States. Lynch has positioned Graham as a “Never Trumper,” even though Graham has been a fervent supporter of Trump’s policies, especially his war in Iran.

“Lindsey Graham kept his mouth shut while Republicans in the Senate pushed the Russia Hoax against Donald Trump, he has spent decades pushing massive fraud, waste, and abuse with his pet project at USAID, he refused to fully fund the border wall when Republicans controlled both houses of Congress in 2017 and 2018, and he even joined Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in blaming Donald Trump for the January 6th fiasco,” Lynch told Fox Carolina.

Graham has held his seat since 2003 and was last primaried in 2020, where he defeated three opponents with 67.6% of the vote thanks to strong support from conservative organizations and big donors.

“Lindsey has been in Washington, D.C. for thirty years, and he’s been working for the enemy the whole time,” Lynch said. “He is not one of us, the people have raised their voices to bring me into this race, and I’m answering their call. It’s time to send Lindsey Graham home.”

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