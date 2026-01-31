President Donald Trump’s administration is in need of prosecutors to help his “anti-crime agenda” and they’re being mocked for taking to X to fill the positions.

“If you are a lawyer, are interested in being an AUSA, and support President Trump and anti-crime agenda, DM me,” Chad Mizelle, acting general counsel for Department of Homeland Security and former Department of Justice chief of staff under Trump, wrote on X on Saturday. “We need good prosecutors. And DOJ is hiring across the country. Now is your chance to join the mission and do good for our country.”

If you are a lawyer, are interested in being an AUSA, and support President Trump and anti-crime agenda, DM me. We need good prosecutors. And DOJ is hiring across the country. Now is your chance to join the mission and do good for our country. — Chad Mizelle (@chad_mizelle) January 31, 2026

The first problem is Mizelle called for applicants to direct message him, but the function was shut off on his X account, something he fixed after users pointed it out.

Fixed! — Chad Mizelle (@chad_mizelle) January 31, 2026

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller seconded Mizelle’s call for prosecutors to reach out through X.

“Patriots needed,” he wrote.

If you want to combat fraud, crime and illegal immigration, reach out. Patriots needed. https://t.co/SyVJxAMKWQ — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 31, 2026

Many mocked the officials for asking for applicants through X, jokingly suggesting they try billboards and Craigslist ads next.

“Because all the best lawyers are on Twitter,” former Washington Post court reporter Tom Jackman wrote.

Because all the best lawyers are on Twitter. https://t.co/BI00O7eFA7 — Tom Jackman (@TheTomJackman) January 31, 2026

Coming to a highway near you pic.twitter.com/ouopeiBXek — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 31, 2026

have they tried putting an ad on Craigslist? https://t.co/QmET4g8OQf — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) January 31, 2026

I see we are recruiting AUSAs the same way crypto schemes find their marks https://t.co/6MkNSgdTQr — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) January 31, 2026

Others, mostly lawyers, noted that prosecutor jobs at DOJ used to be considered prestigious and highly-sought after, but now it’s come down to X recruiting calls.

“I can’t remember the government ever having to stoop to this to get AUSAs. It used to be a job that lawyers sought out, not a job that lawyers fled,” Simple Justice blogger and criminal defense attorney Scott Greenfield wrote.

I can't remember the government ever having to stoop to this to get AUSAs. It used to be a job that lawyers sought out, not a job that lawyers fled. https://t.co/uA2KXdXX77 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 31, 2026

I'm old enough to remember when lawyers stood in line for this job. Of course, my seven-year-old grandson is old enough to remember that as well. — Darrell W. Cook (@DWCook) January 31, 2026

It used to be that DOJ had its pick of the best legal minds out of law school and from private practice. It was a sought after job. Now its advertising on https://t.co/09zeYouysw because it has lost 50% of the attorneys and smart ones want nothing to do with it. Wonder why? https://t.co/f570pVAiCR — John_Podesta (@jhpodesta) January 31, 2026

Becoming an AUSA is traditionally seen as a prestigious posting that often leads to senior government work, the first step in political careers or transition into white collar defense firms. The fact that they’re having to advertise on X DMs is not a good sign for competence https://t.co/GBGdwvfpYR — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) January 31, 2026

Legal analysts also questioned whether the original post calling for prosecutors was implying that support for the president and his “agenda” was now a requirement for federal prosecutors.

The US Attorney’s offices used to be such a prestigious post it attracted some me of the best attorneys, regardless of their partisan registration. The fact he qualified this pitiful tweet soliciting applicants with the requirement that they support the president is proof enough… https://t.co/jGHhpCXwVO — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) January 31, 2026

It would be good to know if DOJ is taking the position that support for the president is a lawful criterion in hiring AUSAs. https://t.co/4qUSvvByfB — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) January 31, 2026

“It would be good to know if DOJ is taking the position that support for the president is a lawful criterion in hiring AUSAs,” lawyer and activist Ed Whelan, a once assistant attorney general to former President George W. Bush, wrote.

