Trump Admin Roasted Hard for Taking to Recruiting Lawyers on Twitter: ‘Have They Tried Putting an Ad on Craigslist?’
President Donald Trump’s administration is in need of prosecutors to help his “anti-crime agenda” and they’re being mocked for taking to X to fill the positions.
“If you are a lawyer, are interested in being an AUSA, and support President Trump and anti-crime agenda, DM me,” Chad Mizelle, acting general counsel for Department of Homeland Security and former Department of Justice chief of staff under Trump, wrote on X on Saturday. “We need good prosecutors. And DOJ is hiring across the country. Now is your chance to join the mission and do good for our country.”
The first problem is Mizelle called for applicants to direct message him, but the function was shut off on his X account, something he fixed after users pointed it out.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller seconded Mizelle’s call for prosecutors to reach out through X.
“Patriots needed,” he wrote.
Many mocked the officials for asking for applicants through X, jokingly suggesting they try billboards and Craigslist ads next.
“Because all the best lawyers are on Twitter,” former Washington Post court reporter Tom Jackman wrote.
Others, mostly lawyers, noted that prosecutor jobs at DOJ used to be considered prestigious and highly-sought after, but now it’s come down to X recruiting calls.
“I can’t remember the government ever having to stoop to this to get AUSAs. It used to be a job that lawyers sought out, not a job that lawyers fled,” Simple Justice blogger and criminal defense attorney Scott Greenfield wrote.
Legal analysts also questioned whether the original post calling for prosecutors was implying that support for the president and his “agenda” was now a requirement for federal prosecutors.
“It would be good to know if DOJ is taking the position that support for the president is a lawful criterion in hiring AUSAs,” lawyer and activist Ed Whelan, a once assistant attorney general to former President George W. Bush, wrote.
