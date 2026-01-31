WATCH: Podcaster Tim Dillon Hilariously Roasts Barry Weiss With Drag Impersonation and Alleged Political Biases

Podcaster Tim Dillon opened his latest show with a drag impersonation of CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss discussing her huge salary and staging an anything-but-challenging interview with ex-Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino, played by actor and comedian Mario Bosco.

Dillon has long been a critic of Weiss and the mega-deal she made to sell what he called her “glorified blog,” The Free Press, to billionaire David Ellison for $150 million in cash and stock. The deal with Ellison also elevated Weiss to editor-in-chief of CBS News, despite the fact she worked at The New York Times as an opinion editor before being fired, but never in the news division.

Dillon’s most recent episode opened with him sitting at his podcaster desk, wearing a plaid blazer, long dark wig, and tortoise shell rimmed glasses, in an attempt to mimic Weiss’s style.

“From The Free Press, this is ‘Honestly,’ and I’m Bari Weiss,” Dillon said as he pretended to host Weiss’s Honestly podcast.

Dillon then made savage fun of Weiss’s politics.

“We started this podcast nine years ago because a white woman in Minnesota served a chicken quesadilla to a man and was immediately accused of cultural appropriation,” Dillon said. “That man’s name was George Floyd.”

Dillon’s bit continued, “When J.K. Rowling had the audacity to suggest that penises and and vaginas were different, we did a 72-part series on the fallout from her comments, including interviewing many of her slaves.”

DILLON: After I was asked to leave The New York Times because I was too much of a rogue and a truth-teller, I started The Free Press because I really wanted to encourage and foster open discussion and debate, between people in New York, Miami, Tel Aviv. I am a huge supporter of freedom of speech. It’s one of the things that I find most important. When David Ellison called me and said, “Would you like to run CBS News?” I had to think about it, because I really enjoy my blog, my 17 listeners, and this podcast. But I ultimately decided that $150 million was enough money to come into CBS News and turn it around.

Dillon then pivoted to an “interview” with Bosco playing Bovino, “who’s now the maitre d’ of an Italian restaurant in Paramus, NJ.”

Weiss has described herself as a “radical centrist” who is pro-choice, pro-Israel, and pro-gay marriage. She has been accused by critics of interfering with the integrity of CBS News’s reporting, especially on 60 Minutes, and for pandering to the Trump administration’s views.

Watch above via The Tim Dillon Show.

