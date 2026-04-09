Trump Called Netanyahu to Ask Him to ‘Scale Back’ Attacks on Lebanon as Ceasefire Hangs in the Balance: Report

President Donald Trump reportedly called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked him to ease up on his country’s strikes on Lebanon.

On Tuesday night, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran as negotiations continued to officially end the war. Since then, however, Israel has seemingly ramped up its attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. U.S. and Israeli officials have maintained that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire, but officials from Iran and Pakistan — which helped broker Tuesday’s agreement — have insisted the opposite. In response to Israel’s actions, Iran has warned that the ceasefire could be called off.

In an effort to protect the ceasefire, Trump has urged Netanyahu to “scale back” Israel’s attacks. A report from NBC News continued:

While the Trump administration and Israel have both said Lebanon is not covered by the ceasefire, Israel agreed “to be a helpful partner,” the official said. The phone call came after Netanyahu publicly vowed on Wednesday to continue striking Lebanon forcefully, the official said. Iranian officials have threatened to respond to strikes and end the ceasefire.

Shortly after that report, Netanyahu announced that Israel would begin negotiations with Lebanon.

“The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon,” Netanyahu said in a statement obtained by Axios correspondent Barak David. “Israel appreciates the Lebanese prime minister’s call today to demilitarize Beirut.”

🚨🚨 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible. The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 9, 2026

The negotiations, David added, were set for the following week in Washington, D.C.

🚨A senior Israeli official says the direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will begin next week. The first meeting will take place at the State Department in Washington. The U.S. side will be led by the Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa. Israel will be represented by its… https://t.co/EUKkShQsX2 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 9, 2026

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