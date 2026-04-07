President Donald Trump responded Tuesday evening to a proposal from Pakistan to extend his Iran deadline by two weeks, saying he’s holding off on sending a “destructive force” to Iran.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote.

The president’s full message reads:

Based on conversations with [Pakistan] Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump sparked major concerns among critics on both sides of the political aisle with a Tuesday morning Truth Social post that promised Iran’s “civilization will die” that evening if Iran did not agree to U.S. terms.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” the president wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Sharif, whose administration has been mediating between the U.S. and Iran during the war, proposed on Tuesday extending the Tuesday night deadline, giving them time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks,” Sharif said on Tuesday, just hours before Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline for Iran.

He continued, “We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly released a statement on the proposal, promising a response from Trump soon on the matter.

“The president has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come,” she said.

In a short call with Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich on Tuesday evening, Trump said he was in the midst of “heated negotiations” with Iran.

Just had a short call with POTUS: He declined to say how he is feeling about negotiations: “I can't tell you, because right now we're in heated negotiations.” He declined to weigh in on Pakistan’s 2 week deadline extension request – saying he’s about to be briefed fully on it -… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 7, 2026

She said he “declined” to comment at the time on the two-week extension proposal.

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