Trump Claims ‘Absolute Right’ to Impose Tariffs as He Rages Against Courts in 950-Word Late Night Truth Social Tirade

President Donald Trump launched a late-night attack on the U.S. Supreme Court and the “politicized” judiciary more generally on Sunday, insisting he retains “the absolute right” to impose tariffs despite a major ruling that struck down large parts of his administration’s trade policy.

In a Truth Social screed approaching 1,000 words, the president accused the court of “hurting” the country and insisted his administration would pursue alternative legal routes to continue imposing import duties.

“The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected. They are highly politicized. Cases don’t matter, the Judge does!” he began

The president went on to rage at Judge James Boasberg for having nixed efforts by the Department of Justice to investigate the Federal Reserve, a move that Fed chair Jerome Powell slammed as triggered by his refusal to lower interest rates despite mounting pressure from the White House.

He wrote: “I strongly criticized Jerome “Too Late” for his horrible performance throughout his tenure, which is either gross incompetence, total dishonesty, or both, and, in return for this well justified criticism, get viciously and wrongfully blamed by, as usual, a Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control Judge, named James Boasberg, a man who suffers from the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and has been “after” my people, and me, for years.”

Boasberg, Trump claimed, displayed “open, flagrant, and extreme partisan bias and contempt against Republicans and the Trump Administration.”

The president also rounded on the Supreme Court, which ruled in February that the administration had improperly relied on a 1977 emergency powers law to justify sweeping tariffs imposed last year on goods from countries around the world.

The decision dealt a significant blow to Trump’s aggressive trade agenda, which has relied heavily on tariffs as a central tool of economic policy.

In the weeks since, officials have scrambled to rebuild the strategy using other legal authorities.

Trump quickly imposed a temporary 10% tariff on goods from many countries under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, a measure that allows short-term duties to address trade imbalances. Those tariffs are set to expire after 150 days, in July.

In his post, Trump wrote: “The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS! The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades.”

He added: “Our Supreme Court has made these Countries very happy but, as the Court pointed out, I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so.”

The court’s ruling did not state that the president has “the absolute right” to impose tariffs through other mechanisms. Still, the administration has pressed forward with its alternative legal avenues, signaling that tariffs will remain a core part of Trump’s economic policy despite the legal setback.

Trump’s post continued, focused less on the policy details and more on a direct rebuke of the judiciary: “This completely inept and embarrassing Court was not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be… They are hurting our Country, and will continue to do so.”

He accused the court of effectively siding with foreign governments and companies that he says have long taken advantage of the United States: “Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court, which has become little more than a weaponized and unjust Political Organization.”

The president also praised the conservative justices who supported his position in the case: “I want to thank Justices [Samuel] Alito, [Clarence] Thomas, and [Bret] Kavanaugh for their Wisdom and Courage pertaining to the TARIFF case.”

“All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behavior!” Trump wrote.

Read the post in full below:

The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected. They are highly politicized. Cases don’t matter, the Judge does! As an example, how is this absolutely terrible Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome “Too Late” Powell, not even allowed to be investigated for the horrible job he does? How is he allowed to be Billions of Dollars over budget, and years behind schedule, on the simple renovation of the small Federal Reserve Complex in Washington, D.C., where he created an absolute disaster — A money pit, and embarrassment to our Country for the whole World to see! It is a little project that has been under construction for many years. The Contractor on the job, along with Powell, should also be heavily investigated, in that it is impossible for a “professional” to have such enormous Cost Overruns. It is THE HIGHEST PRICED BUILDING, PER SQUARE FOOT, OF ANY PROJECT EVER BUILT, with no end in sight, and may not even be open for many years to come. I strongly criticized Jerome “Too Late” for his horrible performance throughout his tenure, which is either gross incompetence, total dishonesty, or both, and, in return for this well justified criticism, get viciously and wrongfully blamed by, as usual, a Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control Judge, named James Boasberg, a man who suffers from the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and has been “after” my people, and me, for years. The D.C. Circuit eagerly supported the arrest and persecution of innocent Republicans for no crimes at all, but is now preventing even a basic investigation into the gross financial mismanagement of the Federal Reserve. In case after case, Boasberg has displayed open, flagrant, and extreme partisan bias and contempt against Republicans and the Trump Administration. To preserve the integrity of the Judiciary, he should be removed from all cases pertaining to us, and suffer serious disciplinary action, as should numerous other Corrupt Judges that, unfortunately, our Country has had to endure! What Boasberg has done on the “Too Late” Powell case, and many others, has little to do with the Law, and everything to do with Politics. He is exactly what Judges should not be! Boasberg would do better to focus on Justice and Fairness, not his own, and the Democrats’, Political Agenda, which has become LEGENDARY! Much like “prosecutor” Deranged Jack Smith, and many others, Boasberg is a disgrace, as was his predecessor, to our Legal Process, and our Highly Politicized Court System, which was just witnessed firsthand by the unfortunate and unwarranted TARIFF decision, recently handed down by the United States Supreme Court, which was a GIFT to Countries and Companies who have been “ripping off the United States of America,” for decades, at levels never seen before. The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS! The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades. Our Supreme Court has made these Countries very happy but, as the Court pointed out, I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so. The Hundreds of Billions of Dollars that our Adversaries want our Country to pay back to others that have disrespected the U.S.A., until I came along, should be marked down, in the eyes of the Public, as just another reason why the United States had been in such major decline — But, not anymore, because we have MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN and, very soon, it will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! I want to thank Justices Alito, Thomas, and Kavanaugh for their Wisdom and Courage pertaining to the TARIFF case, and for understanding, in addition to the Law, that our “Unfriendly Competitors” should not be reimbursed and rewarded for the decades of Damage they have caused THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. I will fight hard to make sure that this does not happen! The Democrats on the Court always “stick together,” no matter how strong a case is put before them — There is rarely even a minor “waver.” But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how “honest,” “independent,” and “legitimate” they are. The Democrat Justices just vote Democrat — They always stick together! Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court, which has become little more than a weaponized and unjust Political Organization. The sad thing is, they will only get worse! They wouldn’t even call out The Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, because they said that I, as President of the United States, did not have “standing” to challenge it, and now, with time, it has been conclusively proven to be stolen — And look what happened to our wonderful Nation by allowing a grossly incompetent man, Sleepy Joe Biden, to be our “President.” This completely inept and embarrassing Court was not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be. They are hurting our Country, and will continue to do so. All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behavior! This statement about the United States Supreme Court will cause me nothing but problems in the future, but I feel it is my obligation to speak the TRUTH. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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