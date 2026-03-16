Trump Snaps at ‘Very Obnoxious’ Reporter Who Asked About Iran Troop Deployment

President Donald Trump snapped at a “very obnoxious” reporter on Air Force One for asking why he was “sending 5,000 marines and sailors” to the Middle East amid his ongoing war with Iran on Sunday.

After the reporter asked, “Can you explain why you’re sending 5,000 marines and sailors?” Trump snapped, “You’re a very obnoxious person,” before moving on to another question.

During the same press gaggle, Trump also attacked a reporter for asking him about a controversial fundraising email, which outraged many after it featured a photo from the dignified transfer ceremony of six U.S. servicemembers killed as a result of the ongoing Iran war.

Upon hearing the question, Trump demanded to know who the reporter worked for. After she informed him that she worked for ABC News, Trump called the network “one of the worst, most fake, most corrupt.”

“Will you comment on the dead soldiers?” the reporter pressed, to which Trump replied, “You know what, ABC News, I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible.”

Asked again, “Can you give a comment on the soldiers?” the president concluded, “OK, I don’t want any more from ABC.”

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly lashed out against reporters for simply asking him questions about topics as varied as Iran, the Epstein Files, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I know what’s going on a hell of a lot better than you do! You don’t know what’s going on! I know what’s going on,” ranted Trump to a reporter on Air Force One last month after he was asked about a “racist” video posted to his social media.

In January, the president snapped at a reporter for asking “a stupid question” about Iran, while in December, he lashed out at ABC senior political reporter Rachel Scott, calling her “terrible” and the “most obnoxious reporter.”

In November, Trump sparked widespread outrage after he told Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey to, “Quiet, quiet piggy,” after she questioned him about the Epstein Files.

Watch above via Fox.

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