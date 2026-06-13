President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post on Saturday that a deal with Iran is set to be signed tomorrow — just one day after the president raged at Iranian negotiators for being “dishonorable.”

In his post, Trump blasted former President Barack Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement made with Iran, arguing it would have led to Iran possessing a nuclear weapon.

The president wrote:

Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement. The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands. At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States. We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The statement comes just a day after Trump raged on Truth Social over “dishonorable people” leaking details from what he dismissed as a fake deal with Iran.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

U.S. negotiators have lashed out at Iranian leadership on multiple occasions during the negotiations, especially as Iran has continued targeting and attempting to charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through. The U.S. let off multiple strikes against Iran this week amid the country’s “continued aggression.”

On Thursday, Trump said he cancelled a new round of strikes after promising a “very hard night” for Iran.

On Saturday, Trump also shared on Truth Social a post by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “we are closer to a peace deal than ever before.” The prime minister said finalization of a deal is expected within 24 hours.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week,” he wrote.

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