BREAKING: Trump Says Iran Leaked ‘Fake’ Details of Deal, Calls Iran’s Leaders ‘Dishonorable People’

President Donald Trump released a statement on social media on Friday morning saying that the details Iranian state media leaked of a purported deal were “Fake News.”

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran’s Mehr news agency published what it claimed were the details of the deal Trump announced the day before, calling it a “great settlement” in the Oval Office. Trump even went so far as to say he understood Iran’s Supreme Leader had signed off on the deal and it could be finalized over the weekend.

Mehr news’s text included the U.S. paying Iran $300 billion for reconstruction, a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region, the Strait of Hormuz remaining under Iranian control, and a guarantee that the U.S. would not militarily engage with Iran’s terror proxies.

Allies of Trump were quick to denounce any such deal on social media. “This is a total capitulation by the greatest superpower to ever exist to a terror state whose economy and navy no longer exist. If this is indeed the deal, the President absolutely cannot sign it,” wrote pro-MAGA pundit Batya Ungar-Sargon in reaction to the details published by Mehr.

Conservative radio star Erick Erickson hammered Trump over the now 39 times the president has claimed a deal is near, with nothing concrete coming to fruition. “The President, the other day, said Iran was playing us. The only one being played is President Trump. A state of war exists between Iran and its neighbors. The ceasefire is a farce. The President has turned into a clown,” Erickson wrote, pulling no punches.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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