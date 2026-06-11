President Donald Trump has announced he has canceled strikes against Iran just hours after promising a “very hard night” for the country.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon to say he canceled “scheduled strikes and bombings” set for this evening against Iran.

He wrote:

Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly. DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

In a Fox News interview on Thursday morning, Trump expressed interest in invading Iran’s Kharg Island, one of the country’s key energy infrastructure sites, though he admitted Americans may not have the “stomach” to take the current conflict as far as he would.

Iran has been struck multiple times this week following an Apache helicopter being brought down near the Strait of Hormuz. The pilots were later rescued.

Trump announced on Thursday morning that Iran was going to be hit “VERY HARD TONIGHT” before he signaled progress towards a deal in his latest Truth Social post.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” the president wrote in his morning message. “At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America.”

This is a breaking news story and it has been updated.

Watch above via CNN.

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