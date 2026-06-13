Bill Maher Bashes Trump Over Knicks Ticket Rant: ‘F*ck You! Sucks To Be You!’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher bashed President Donald Trump over his response to a question about Knicks playoff tickets, characterizing it as “F*ck you! Sucks to be you!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former David Sedaris, contributor to The New Yorker, humorist, and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “The Land and Its People.

The panel guests were Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; and Hagar Chemali, former spokesperson of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN), co-founder of the Lebanon-Israel Peace Alliance, and host of the YouTube show “Oh My World.”

During the panel discussion, Bremmer brought up the high price of playoff tickets, and Maher ripped Trump over his comments, which came not long after Trump complained about the cost of televised NFL games:

IAN BREMMER: We have a story about trust and inequality right now in my city, in New York City, with this team, right? We’ve got ten thousand, ten thousand dollars to get in, right? A hundred, two hundred thousand dollars to sit just right there in the front row. And yet everyone in New York — every single person, Staten Island, New Jersey, the Bronx — they’re rooting. Why are they rooting? First of all, because they feel like they have a connection to the team. Second of all, because the star, Jalen Brunson, who is extraordinary, gave up over a hundred million dollars so that he could actually get more money that the rest of the team could benefit from. And they play like a team. So it’s not that Americans have a problem with people making a lot of money, but you’ve gotta have some stake in it. You’ve gotta have a part of it. And that’s why we want the Knicks to go in five. BILL MAHER: Yeah, I agree. I never use props, by the way, but I felt like today we needed to. What a winner that was. But the one seat went for a million. They sold a courtside seat for a million dollars. And by the way, I thought this was so interesting. Trump, only like two weeks ago, was talking about — he sounded almost exactly like what I’ve said about sports and the way it has migrated to streaming. You have to buy all the streaming channels. You have to hunt for the game. It costs you a lot of money. They work worse. He said — and he was, he said, “There’s something very sad when they take football away from many, many people. Very sad. I don’t like it.” He said, “They’re making a lot of money. They could make a little bit less. You got people who live for Sunday, and then all of a sudden they’re gonna have to pay a thousand dollars a game.” Exactly. Then they asked him at the game the other day — the cheapest price, the reporter said, for the game going in is eight thousand dollars. “Everyday Americans can’t afford these sporting events.” I expected him to say this — what he had already said about sports. He said, “Well, they can watch it on television. But that’s the way life goes.” This is me talking to him, because he has no fixed beliefs other than wind is bad and tariffs are good. Not very principled. You might as well be the last person who has his ear, because you know he went from “It’s terrible” to “Yeah, f*ck you. Sucks to be you. That’s the way life goes.”

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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