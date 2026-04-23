Trump Demands Apology From ‘Cryin’ Chuck’ Schumer Over ICE Remarks — ‘AND I MEAN NOW’

President Donald Trump unleashed on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a Truth Social tirade on Thursday, demanding an apology after the lawmaker disparaged the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s scathing remarks came a day after a clip of Schumer calling Border Patrol and ICE agencies that “nobody respects in this country” made the rounds on social media this week.

Senator Schumer says “nobody respects” ICE and CBP agents. These brave men and women risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe. Democrats’ hatred towards law enforcement is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/uePZrsB3u8 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) April 23, 2026

The clip was also amplified on Fox News on Thursday.

“Wow! Cryin’ Chuck Schumer just said, for the whole World to hear, that ‘NOBODY RESPECTS BORDER PATROL OR ICE,'” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday. “That is one of the most egregious, incorrect, unpatriotic, and dangerous statements I have EVER heard from a ‘professional’ politician.”

Then, in all caps, Trump concluded: “HE MUST IMMEDIATELY APOLOGIZE TO THESE GREAT PATRIOTS, AND I MEAN NOW!”

Trump’s rant came not long after DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin also had words for Schumer.

Appearing on Fox News on Thursday, Mullin was asked for a reaction to Schumer’s remarks, and appeared visibly agitated.

“Well, it makes my ears red,” Mullin said. “It takes a lot to get me upset. But Chuck Schumer, no one respects you. The definition of a lying scumbag politician, that is you! You would be the definition if you Googled you right now.”

He went on: “Why don’t you just come out and be honest with the American people? He wants to have open borders. If you wanna defund the Customs and Border Protection Agency, if you wanna defend ICE, who is in there arresting the criminals that the laws were passed by you, you had time to change those during the Biden administration. You didn’t because you’re for open borders, and you’re for the criminals running amok in our cities. And for you to say that is so disrespectful to the law enforcement that is out there protecting you because he has a detail with him. How about he walks around these city streets without a detail? I wonder how safe he would feel.”

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