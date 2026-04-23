Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Seen Kissing Reporter Dianna Russini in Shocking New Photos

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini were seen kissing one another in new photos discovered amidst their ongoing scandal.

The photos were published Thursday afternoon by Page Six. Dated March 11, 2020, the photos showed Vrabel and Russini sitting at a bar at the Tribeca Tavern in New York City. The Page Six report added:

They sat close to each other while conversing at the bar, at one point appearing to share a kiss. “They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “He had a ring on.” At the time the photos were snapped, Vrabel was already married to wife Jen, while Russini said “I do” to her now-husband, Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt, just six months later. Each shares two kids with their respective partners.

The controversy began two weeks ago when Page Six published photos of the two spending time with one another at a resort in Arizona. Both Vrabel and Russini insisted they were part of a larger group of friends just hanging out, but witnesses told the outlet they were alone.

Days later, The Athletic — which initially backed Russini — put the reporter on leave to look into the situation. She resigned shortly after.

Vrabel, on the other hand, provided a statement Tuesday revealing that he had “difficult conversations” with his loved ones about the scandal. Hours before the new photos were published, he announced he’d seek counseling.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!