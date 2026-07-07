Trump Ally Nigel Farage Quits as UK MP Amid Crypto Donation Probe, Trashes Media on His Way Out

British lawmaker and Trump ally Nigel Farage resigned as a member of the UK parliament on Tuesday, launching an immediate campaign to win back his seat while lashing out at the media over mounting scrutiny of financial gifts tied to wealthy crypto figures.

The Reform UK leader said he would step down as the MP for Clacton to trigger a by-election, insisting voters – not journalists or parliamentary investigators – should decide his political future as he faces multiple inquiries into his financial disclosures.

🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Farage has resigned as an MP to trigger a by-election in Clacton "This will be a people vs the establishment by-election. A chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment" pic.twitter.com/oMNHR9pFNZ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 7, 2026

“I thought about it hard, and I’ve decided today I will resign as a member of parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, thereby forcing a by-election… I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” Farage said.

He then declared: “This will be a people versus the establishment by-election. It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment to frankly tell them where to go, and that is why I will be putting my name forward to stand in this by-election.”

Farage, who rose to prominence as a Brexit campaigner and became a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, revealed he is now facing a second parliamentary standards investigation, adding to an existing probe into his failure to declare a £5 million ($6.7 million) gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne before last year’s general election.

He also disclosed a separate investigation related to allegations of financial support from George Cottrell, a crypto investor, close associate, and convicted fraudster.

Farage denied wrongdoing, insisting he had “not broken the law in any way at all” and had “not misused public money.”

Much of his announcement focused on attacking news organizations, which he accused of orchestrating a coordinated campaign against him and his family.

“I’ve never been angrier in my life,” Farage said, claiming journalists had been “haranging” relatives.

He singled out The Times, saying: “For some reason, last week the editor of The Times newspaper decided to publish a picture of where my daughter lives.”

He added: “By publishing that photograph, the editor of The Times has directly threatened her security.”

Farage said the reporting involving his daughter had been “the final straw,” adding: “Well, let me be clear. I will not tolerate intimidation of my family. I will not tolerate the location of where they live being revealed. I will not tolerate any of my family being endangered because of what I choose to do in public life.”

The ongoing parliamentary investigations may continue while he is not an MP and, if he wins his by-election and either inquiry ultimately leads to a suspension, he could face a forced election.

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