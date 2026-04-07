Trump Fires Back at ‘Low IQ’ Tucker Carlson With Stinging Remark: ‘I Like Dealing With Smart People, Not Fools’

President Donald Trump shot back at his former ally Tucker Carlson on Tuesday after Carlson warned the president was taking the country “toward nuclear war.”

On Monday’s episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Carlson criticized Trump’s Easter Sunday threat to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure and urged those in close contact with the president to stop him from starting World War 3.

“Desecrating Easter was the first step toward nuclear war. Christians need to understand where Trump is taking us,” warned the former Fox News host. “Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say, ‘No, I’ll resign. I’ll do whatever I can do legally to stop this because this is insane, and if given the order, I’m not carrying it out.’ Figure out the codes on the [nuclear] football yourself because everything hangs in the balance right now. This is not hysteria, this is 100% real.”

Responding to Carlson’s remarks in an interview with the New York Post, Trump railed against his former friend and ally.

“Tucker’s a low-IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on. He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him,” said Trump. “I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”

Last week, Trump shared a New York Post article trashing Carlson as a “deranged” back-stabber and promoter of “antisemites, Islamic extremists and World War II revisionists.”

In March, the president also railed against Carlson during an interview with ABC News.

“Tucker has lost his way,” complained Trump. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

Carlson responded to Trump’s attack by saying, “I’ll always love him no matter what he says about me.”

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