Trump Gets Asked if He Thinks the UK ‘Should Resurrect Like Jesus’

President Donald Trump was asked if he felt the United Kingdom “should resurrect like Jesus” while speaking to reporters in front of the White House on Monday morning.

The unusual question was asked by a British reporter, who first asked if Trump had spoken to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He then asked — which was tough to hear on the TV broadcast because of the music playing in the background — “Also, do you believe the U.K. should resurrect like Jesus this Easter weekend?”

“Well, that’s what they need. They have a long way to go,” Trump said after pausing briefly for a second. “The U.K. has a long way to go.”

Trump then said Starmer hopefully won’t turn out like Neville Chamberlain, the prime minister before Winston Churchill who went easy on Adolf Hitler.

Chamberlain infamously announced he had secured “peace with honor” and “peace for our time” after he returned to England, following an agreement to allow Nazi Germany to take over part of Czechoslovakia in 1938. World War II started the following year with Germany’s invasion of Poland, and Chamberlain’s appeasement of Hitler has gone down in history as a major blunder, to put it mildly.

“We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain, do we agree?” Trump said on Monday.” We don’t want — we don’t want Neville Chamberlain.”

Trump’s answer comes amidst his irritation with the United Kingdom’s lack of military assistance in the war against Iran. Starmer initially blocked the Trump administration from using British military bases during the start of Operation Epic Fury — a decision he later reversed.

“We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won!” Trump vented about the U.K. in a social media post in early March.

Trump has also scoffed at Britain’s two aircraft carriers, calling them “toys.” Starmer was reportedly debating sending the two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but has opted against it so far.

Watch above via CNN.

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