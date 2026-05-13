Trump Has Instructions for Vance in Event He is Killed, Sebastian Gorka Reveals

President Donald Trump has left Vice President JD Vance written instructions to follow in the event he is assassinated, White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka revealed Wednesday.

Speaking on the New York Post’s podcast Pod Force One, hosted by Miranda Devine, Gorka said Trump had prepared for a succession scenario amid continued security concerns surrounding the president during his second term.

“There is a letter in the drawer in the Resolute Desk that is addressed to the vice president should something happen to him,” Gorka said.

The comments came after Gorka said he did not personally fear an attempt on Trump’s life by a foreign adversary when Devine expressed concern about the president travelling to China to meet President Xi Jinping and described the president as someone who “alone stands between them and world domination.”

“So they have every reason in the world to take him out,” she said, referring to Beijing.

After speaking about the letter, Devine pressed Gorka on Trump’s safety, claiming China could hurt him in a “sneaky” way.

“We have protocols, trust me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols,” he replied.

The president has previously spoken publicly about contingency plans in relation to assassination threats from Iran. In January, Trump said he had left “very firm instructions” that the “whole” of Iran should be “blown up” if he were killed.

At home, meanwhile, Trump has faced multiple assassination attempts in recent years. During the 2024 presidential campaign, a gunman opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing Trump’s ear before being killed by Secret Service agents.

A second suspect was arrested after allegedly hiding near Trump’s Florida golf course with a rifle, and in April, a would-be assassin attempted to rush the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton before being stopped by agents.

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