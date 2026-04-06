‘We Are Talking Multiple Medals of Honor’: Fox’s Jennifer Griffin Marvels at Miraculous Iran Rescue Op

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin marveled Monday at the “eye-watering mission” completed by U.S. service members to rescue an airman who ejected over Iran and hid 7,000 feet up in the mountains for more than a day.

Iran shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran last week, and one crew member was rescued right away. According to Griffin, the second “used Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape, or ‘SERE training,'” to evade capture, and was finally detected thanks to an encrypted radio and beacon signal, and troops standing at the ready.

The airman’s first message was reportedly, “God is good.”

Griffin said four B-1 bombers “dropped nearly 100 1,000-pound satellite guided bombs, and MQ-9 Reaper drones fired on any suspected [Iranian] fighters as they approached within several kilometers of the hiding site.”

“Video showed injured and dead Iranian members of the IRGC and Basij who were looking for the American downed crew member, but no American casualties on Saturday during that rescue,” she said.

The Iranian regime had put a bounty on the downed airman, offering a “valuable reward” for his capture.

“When all of the details of heroism are known, I would imagine, we are talking multiple Medals of Honor,” Griffin said on Monday’s edition of Outnumbered.

“The high-risk rescue to extract the weapon systems officer, known as a ‘Wizzo’ 200 miles behind enemy lines deep inside Iran involved more than 100 Special Operations forces, dozens of U.S. Special Ops war planes and helicopters, and a CIA deception campaign to buy more time for the rescue operation,” Griffin said.

The “deception campaign” reportedly spread word inside Iran that U.S. Forces had already found the missing airman and were moving him on the ground so they could evacuate him by sea.

“While the Iranians were confused and uncertain of what was happening, the agency used its unique exquisite capabilities to search for and find the American airmen,” Griffin said. “I’ve spoken to many people involved in the operation, and this was described to me as finding a needle in a haystack. The Air Force colonel was found hiding inside a mountain crevice, airlifted out by an MH-60 Little Bird.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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