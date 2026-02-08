Trump Goes To the Mat for Save America Act to ‘Fix’ America’s Elections in Heated Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump didn’t mince words on Truth Social Sunday, when he declared, “America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. ”

“We are either going to fix them,” Trump said of American elections, “or we won’t have a Country any longer.”

Trump has called on the federal government to “nationalize” elections (which is unconstitutional), end mail-in ballots, and pass the SAVE America Act.

According to Axios, “The SAVE America Act does not end mail-in voting or change who counts votes.

Regardless, Trump demanded in Sunday’s post,

“1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION!).

“2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP TO REGISTER FOR VOTING.

“3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).”

Late last month, the FBI was seen raiding an election hub in Fulton Co., Georgia, as Department of National Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard stood by. When asked about the intrusion, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Trump administration’s goal was “election integrity.”

“The fact that President Trump and this administration are investigating…issues around elections to make sure that we do have completely fair and appropriate elections should not be surprising,” Blanche said.

Trump’s continued insistence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, despite a dearth of any evidence, is coinciding with the upcoming 2026 midterm elections that some political pundits claim could be disastrous for Republicans. That’s due to Trump’s low poll ratings on key issues like affordability and deportation tactics.

Trump critics point to the FBI raid and the president’s insistence on clamping down on voters as evidence that he plans to interfere in the midterm elections, and he has toyed with cancelling the midterms altogether. If Democrats are able to flip the House in November, Democratic lawmakers would be poised to impeach Trump on a whole host of issues.

