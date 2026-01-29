Trump Insists He Wasn’t Sleeping in Last ‘Boring’ Cabinet Meeting: ‘Got Me in a Blink!’

President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday’s Cabinet meeting with an acknowledgement that the last one “got pretty boring.”

“So, with that, we are going to ask a couple of people to say a few words. And we’re not going to go through the whole table because the last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours,” mused the president shortly before kicking things to his deputies. “And some people said, ‘He closed his eyes.’ Look, it got pretty boring. I love these people, I love these people, but there’s a lot of people! It was a little bit on the boring side.”

He continued:

But I didn’t sleep, I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of here! Some of them-, and I didn’t sleep by the way, I don’t sleep much. But you know, it’s funny, some of them got me in a blink. You know, when you go like, and they took me as at the closed segment of my cycle, and they said, “He’s sleeping!” And besides that, Marco, between these two guys, if I was sleeping, they’d be waking me up. They’d be knocking me, “Come on, you got to wake up, boss.” But no, we’ve had great meetin-, look, we’re the most transparent presidency by far. And I love going around the room, but we’re going to pick a few people.

Watch above via Fox News.

