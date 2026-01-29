California Governor Gavin Newsom’s notorious social media trolling account is at it again, this time linking President Donald Trump’s bonkers overnight social media barrage to a symptom of Alzheimer’s.

The GovPressOffice X account posted “So…about last night,” on Thursday morning with an AI search result for “Sundowning,” a dementia symptom that includes nighttime “confusion, agitation, and anxiety.”

The post came hours after Trump spent much of Wednesday night into Thursday morning on his Truth Social platform, posting attacks on Newsom, former President Barack Obama, and VA nurse Alex Pretti, who was shot dead by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Among Trump’s posts was a claim that Walmart planned to close hundreds of California stores due to the state’s minimum wage.

Another post amplified by Trump accused Newsom of being involved in a money laundering scheme with Mexican drug cartels.

Newsom’s account responded in kind, saying the following:

Just to clarify:

— Walmart’s 303 stores in California are open.

— The AI robot is lying. Governor Newsom is not Pablo Escobar.

In the last 60 minutes, the President has posted 56 times on Truth Social. One post claims Walmart is closing 85% of its California stores because of our “$22 minimum wage.” Another features an AI-generated video in which a robot accuses Governor Newsom of running a drug-money… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 29, 2026

