Trump Is the Favorite to Win the Nobel Peace Prize, According to Major UK Bookmaker

President Donald Trump has been named the early favorite to win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize by major U.K. bookmaker William Hill, although nominees have not been officially confirmed.

The firm, which said the the president was “overlooked” in 2025, has given him odds of 3/1 of securing the prestigious award.

“Although the Norwegian Nobel Committee have not confirmed that Donald Trump is among the 287 candidates for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, we make Trump the leading contender to take this year’s award,” William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said.

“Trump was overlooked by the committee last year in favour of Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado, but we now price the U.S. President at 3/1 to claim the 2026 prize – a 25% chance,” he added. “That is a longer price than we quoted late last year, when we rated Trump’s chances at 55%.”

The Nobel Peace Prize shortlist remains confidential under the committee’s long-standing rules, with hundreds of nominations typically submitted each year by eligible figures including lawmakers, academics and previous laureates from around the world.

Machado was announced as the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in October last year for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights” in her own country of Venezuela and “for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

At the time, there was a push by MAGA allies to see Trump awarded the prize for work done during his second term, including brokering a ceasefire in Gaza, but nominations had closed before the president was inaugurated.

Despite this, Machado dedicated her prize to Trump and later presented him with her award at the White House.

Trump has long expressed his desire for the prize and has repeatedly claimed credit for ending “seven wars” in the time since his second administration began.

The winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is expected to be announced in October.

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