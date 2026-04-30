‘You Should Be Arrested!’ Pete Hegseth’s Opening Statement at Hearing Crashed by Protester

A protester was dragged out of a Senate hearing on Thursday after interrupting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s opening statement, calling him a “war criminal.”

Hegseth testified before the Senate Armed Services on the ongoing Iran conflict and the Department of Defense budget and staff changes. Hegseth also testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

“Hegseth, you’re a war criminal,” a heckler behind Hegseth said as a pink sign was unfurled. “You should be arrested. What you’re doing is despicable. The American people do not want to go to this war.”

Officers quickly apprehended and removed the protester from the room.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned those gathered for the hearing that other protesters would similarly be apprehended by officers and dragged out of the room.

“Further interruptions of our hearing will be treated in a like manner,” the senator said after the initial protest. “We appreciate the First Amendment rights of Americans to express themselves, but disruption of this hearing will not be tolerated.”

While testifying on Capital Hill on Wednesday, Hegseth was also met by protesters against the Iran war where he was also called a “war criminal” while entering the hearing.

On Thursday, Hegseth lashed out at Democrats and “some” Republicans in Congress over their “defeatist” attitude on Iran and President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless naysayers and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” he said.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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