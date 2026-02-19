Trump Labor Secretary’s Husband Barred From Department After Alleged Sexual Assaults

Two women have accused Dr. Shawn DeRemer, the husband of Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of sexually assaulting them, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

At least two female employees at the Labor Department told officials that Shawn DeRemer touched them inappropriately at the department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., people familiar with the matter told the Times. One of the sources said one incident came during the workday on Dec. 18, and was recorded by security cameras at the office.

“The video showed Dr. DeRemer giving one of the women an extended embrace, and was reviewed as part of a criminal investigation, one of the people said,” the Times stated.

The women came forward in January during an investigation into Lori Chavez-DeRemer and her staff over alleged misconduct. On Jan. 24, the Times noted that the Washington Metropolitan Police Department filed a report regarding forced sexual contact at the Labor Department.

Shawn DeRemer, 57, does not appear to have any role with the department, but the Times said he “frequently” visited his wife at headquarters, which he is now prohibited from entering:

After the women described the incidents to investigators, Dr. DeRemer was barred from entering the Labor Department’s premises, according to people familiar with the decision, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the allegations and ongoing investigations surrounding the department. “If Mr. DeRemer attempts to enter, he is to be asked to leave,” a building restriction notice viewed by The Times said.

The Labor Department’s inspector general is currently investigating allegations that the secretary had a sexual relationship with a subordinate. Chavez-DeRemer is also accused of taking staffers to strip clubs, drinking on the job, and taking personal trips using taxpayer money. A lawyer for the secretary denies the allegations.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!