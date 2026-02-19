Les Wexner Gets Wild Legal Advice During House Epstein Deposition: ‘I Will F*cking Kill You’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Billionaire and former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner got some wild legal advice during his six-hour deposition in the Epstein probe this week.

Wexner sat for a closed-door deposition with members of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that was recorded and posted to YouTube on Thursday.

During the marathon questioning, when Democrats asked Wexner what his understanding was of what Epstein did for him at the time, the 88-year-old’s long-winded answers appeared to make his attorney jumpy.

Wexner began his lengthy answer by saying he needed someone to keep track of his “personal stuff” that was too complex for him to manage.

“I wanted somebody who had accounting, not financial sense, cause I wasn’t looking to make more money, just someone to manage things,” Wexner said.

“And then, coincidentally, drove down the street as I mentioned, met him, and asked him —I don’t know if it was six months later or a year later, something.”

So we called him and said, “Remember when we met, I said, ‘I’ve got a guy running my stuff, personal stuff, cause I wanted to keep business away from personal,’ and said, ‘Could you take a look at it? You’re smart. You’re financially aware.’ And he said, ‘It’s not what I do, but…I’ll come and take a look.’ So, he started doing that.”

Wexner continued on, finally stating, “I never would have guessed I was being conned. Never, ever. The deceit was so subtle.”

Wexner’s attorney patted him on the shoulder, gently reminding him, “Answer the question. I’m sure we all appreciate the stories, we’re just trying to answer the questions they actually want to be answered.”

The questioner then asked how Epstein was able to manage Wexner’s finances but also perform jobs for other clients at the same time.

Wexner began another long-winded answer when his attorney put a stop to things and whispered in Wexner’s ear, just loud enough for the recording to pick it up: “I’ll f*cking kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, ok?”

Wexner seemed to take the advice good-naturedly as he and his lawyer laughed.

Wexner has been described as one of Epstein’s potential co-conspirators who helped him build his vast wealth. During the deposition, Wexner claimed he, too, was a victim of Epstein, who was “naive, foolish and gullible” for trusting the convicted sex offender and allowing him to con him out of a great deal of money.

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

