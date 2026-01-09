Trump Vows to Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Where it Hurts’ Over Protestor Deaths

President Donald Trump was asked to weigh in on the ongoing protests in Iran and reports that the regime there has killed dozens of protesters in recent days. Trump had previously vowed harsh military action against Iran if any protesters were killed.

“Do you think the Ayatollah will be in power after what we’ve seen play out on the ground there? When is the U.S. going to get involved now that reports of protesters being killed on the ground?” a reporter asked Trump in the White House.

“So Iran’s in big trouble. It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago. We’re watching the situation very carefully. I’ve made the statement very strongly that if they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved. We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts,” Trump replied, adding:

And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them really, very hard where it hurts. So we don’t want that to happen. And there have been cases like this where President Obama totally backed down, but this is something pretty incredible that’s happening in Iran. It’s an amazing thing to watch. They’ve done a bad job. They’ve treated their people very badly, and now they’re being paid back. So let’s see what happens. We’re watching it. We’re watching it very closely.

