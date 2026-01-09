President Donald Trump blew up Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s attempts to be discreet during a meeting with top U.S. oil executives on Friday.

Rubio, Vice President J.D. Vance, and others from the Trump administration joined the meeting that included CEOs from Exxon, ConocoPhillips, and Shell to discuss moving forward with Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Trump was in the middle of telling one CEO that he would be making back the money his company lost in Venezuela under previous administrations.

“You’ll make it back, one way or the other,” Trump said. “You’re all going to do very well.”

Rubio slid Trump the note, which the president held up and acknowledged out loud.

“Marco just gave me a note: ‘Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something,'” Trump read as Rubio laughed.

“Go ahead, I’m going back to Chevron!” Trump exclaimed, before slapping Rubio on the back and saying, “Thank you, Marco!”

The Chevron CEO seemed confused, asking, “Is there a question, Mr. President?”

“Yes, go ahead. Marco, what are you saying here?” Trump said, holding up the note.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright then stepped in to rescue the president and addressed Chevron Vice Chairman Mark Nelson.

“Mark, if you can update us with operations in the ground, and with the appropriate approvals, what you can achieve in the next 12-18 months. Give us a little view from the ground,” Wright said.

Earlier in the meeting, Rubio praised Trump for taking Venezuela for the American people.

“Everything that President Trump does is with the American people in mind,” Rubio said.

“It was not in the national security of the United States and our people to have in our own hemisphere, a country — not just with vast energy reserves — but controlled by an indicted narco-trafficker who flooded our country with illegal immigration including drug gang members, openly cooperated with drug gangs and, by the way, stole the wealth of that country to fund a repressive regime and benefit adversaries such as Iran. All that is now changing,” Rubio said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.