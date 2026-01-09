Trump Promises to ‘Do Something on Greenland’: ‘Whether They Like It Or Not’

President Donald Trump vowed to “do something” on Greenland — whether it happens the “nice way or the more difficult way” — warning that if he does not act “Russia or China will take over” the territory.

The president’s remarks came as he took questions from reporters during his meeting with top U.S. oil executives on Friday, which involved CEOs from Exxon, ConocoPhillips, and Shell when the topic came up.

One reporter asked about the suggestion by some in the administration of sending Greenlanders a lump sum, reportedly between $10,000 and $100,000, in a bid to convince residents to join the U.S., pressing Trump on “how much money” he was hoping to offer.

The president cut the journalist off: “I’m not talking about money for Greenland yet. I might talk about that but right now we are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not because if we don’t do it Russia or China will take over Greenland and we are not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor. Okay?”

He paused as other reporters in the room began calling for his attention, before continuing: “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way we will do it the hard way.”

“And by the way, I’m a fan of Denmark. I have to tell you. They have been very nice to me. I’m a big fan. But, you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land. Sure, we had a lot of boats go there also,” he said.

“But we need that because if you take a look outside of Greenland right now, there are Russian destroyers, Chinese destroyers and bigger,” he added. “There are Russian submarines all over the place. We are not going to have Russia or China occupying Greenland. That is what they are going to do if we don’t.”

“So we will be doing something with Greenland either the nice way or the more difficult way,” Trump concluded.

