President Donald Trump publicly chided Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, suggesting to reporters that Syria could do a better job taking on Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Trump, speaking in Evian-les-Bains, France, where he is attending the G7 Summit, was discussing the Iran peace deal when he was asked about the expectations for Israel, and if the agreement “could survive if Israel attacked Lebanon.”

“It can,” Trump replied, calling the Israel-Hezbollah conflict “the minor war” in comparison to the Iran “big one.”

Trump called Hezbollah a “little pin prick out there that constantly rears its head,” and endorsed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa — a former ISIS leader wanted by the U.S. — as the man who can finish them off.

“He’s done an amazing job of pulling it together,” Trump said. “He’s not a Boy Scout. But he’s done an amazing job pulling it together. And he is very good with Hezbollah, does not like them. And I’ll tell you what, Israel’s fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they’re not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. I suggested to Israel, ‘Let Syria take care of Hezbollah.’ Because to be honest with you, I think they’ll do a better job of doing it.”

He added: “If Israel can’t do the job without killing everyone else, he’ll do the job, Syria will do the job.”

When asked if he was “frustrated” with Netanyahu in particular, Trump said, “No, we have a great relationship, we are talking about end details.”

But what followed was a less-than-flattering rebuke of the prime minister:

I did not like the fact he attacked, you know, very minor little thing with drones and he ends up, I saw that attack, I saw where that bomb went. That was vicious, too much, you can do too much also. We have a very effective relationship, without the united States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel. No other president willing to do what I did. I’ve had a great relationship with Bibi, now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon. Lebanon used to be a great country with professors, lawyers, doctors, great intellect. Now it is terrible.

Watch above via Fox News.

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