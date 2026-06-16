Retired General Shreds Trump’s Iran Concessions on Fox News: ‘They Shouldn’t Get Any of It’

Fox News contributor and retired Gen. Jack Keane did not hold back when offering his thoughts on the memorandum of understanding that President Donald Trump signed with the Iranian government.

The two sides said they agreed to a framework to discuss acceptable terms for ending the ongoing war, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February. However, the memo has not been made public, and much of its contents remains fodder for speculation. Even longtime Trump media allies, such as Fox News host Mark Levin, have called on the administration to release the memo.

One provision would reportedly allow access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund, a measure acknowledged by Vice President JD Vance on Monday. He said that Iran “could” receive such a sum, but he added that none of the money would come from the U.S. That money would be contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and disposing of its nuclear material, which Trump has referred to as “nuclear dust.”

Keane appeared on Monday’s Hannity, where he urged Trump to release the memo.

“I think what the president should do is just, let’s release it and let people see what’s out there so we stop debating about something none of us are seeing,” Keane stated.

Sean Hannity, who interviewed Vance earlier in the show, pushed back by saying if the Iranians “don’t abide, they get nothing out of the deal, and then I would imagine we go back to where we were last week.”

“I want to believe that, but if you have a reliable high-level administration source saying, ‘We’re not going to get rid of the dust. We’re gonna downblend it,'” Keane replied, before slamming the fund:

And they’re not going to take centrifuges out, and they’re not going to take the cascades out, which means you can have weapons-grade. And there’s going to be a moratorium in terms of, you can’t have a nuclear deal for 10, or 20 years, similar to the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. And the funding is real. There’s $300 billion investment fund. Who cares where the money comes from? If it doesn’t come from the United States, I get that. Of course it shouldn’t. But it shouldn’t come from anybody. I mean, when we recovered Germany and Japan, the Nazis weren’t in charge, the Japanese imperialists weren’t in charge. Here, the Iranians are in charge. The killers and thugs are still in charge. We don’t give them that money because what are they going to do with it? They’re going to recover everything we have taken away from them. Who cares whether it’s coming from the Arabs or Qataris or whatever. They don’t get it. They shouldn’t get any of it. That’s just the reality of it. They’re going to take that money and recover everything. And you know that, Sean. You know that you can’t trust these people.

Watch above via Fox News.

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