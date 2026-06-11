President Donald Trump was reportedly evaluated by a whopping 22 medical specialists during his latest checkup, prompting further questions about the state of his health.

Trump, who turns 80 in just a few days, spent more than three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26 for his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since the start of his second term.

Upon the completion of the exam, which he said was a 6-month physical, he declared “everything checked out PERFECTLY” in a post to Truth Social.

The frequency of his checkups has already raised questions about the president’s health as most U.S. presidents have undergone comprehensive medical checkups just once a year.

According to the medical report released by the White House, “This comprehensive preventive evaluation included a thorough review of all diagnostic studies and laboratory testing conducted over the past year, as well as consultations with twenty-two specialty providers from multiple academic institutions. All aspects of the assessment were performed in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendations.”

In a new report, The Washington Post conducted a review of the publicly available statements from Trump’s past doctors’ appointments and found that this number is “nearly double” the number of specialists who assessed Trump for previous checkups. He was evaluated by 11 specialists in 2019 and 14 in 2025.

It is also reportedly the largest quantity of specialists ever to have assessed a president in one visit, according to WaPo‘s review of public data.

While presidents are not obligated to publicly share their health data, the outlet’s report found that presidents have been seeing an increasing number of specialists, based on the data, with President George H.W. Bush having been evaluated by five specialists in a 1989 checkup and eight the subsequent year. His son, President George W. Bush reportedly saw 12 specialists for a 2001 checkup.

The possibly record-breaking number of specialists who evaluated Trump in this recent go-around has sparked concerns about information transparency regarding the president’s health.

“It is an extraordinary number,” Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist for former Vice President Dick Cheney, told WaPo. “What specialties do they represent? Why so many?”

However, the White House insisted that this “involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care,” in a statement shared by WaPo.

An unnamed White House official also told the outlet that the administration has “nothing to hide.”

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