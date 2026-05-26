President Donald Trump said “everything checked out PERFECTLY” after he trekked to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical, his third since beginning his second term.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT”

Trump, who turns 80 next month, left for Walter Reed on Tuesday morning after a Truth Social posting spree that included various AI-generated memes and endorsements.

Earlier, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said he would like to see a better explanation for some of Trump’s “visible health concerns,” including the bruising on his hands, which the White House has tried to explain away as a result of frequent handshakes, and swollen ankles.

Reiner also raised concern about Trump’s apparent inability to stay awake during some events, and offered a diagnosis of “severe daytime somnolence,” the uncontrollable urge to fall asleep during the day.

But as the Associated Press reported, the hard results from presidential physicals are delivered to the public through the White House pipeline and must be approved by the president himself.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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