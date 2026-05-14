Trump Riffs on Railroad Workers and ‘Chinese Restaurants’ in State Banquet Toast

President Donald Trump made some interesting choices as he riffed on Chinese railroad workers and Chinese restaurants in a toast at the State Banquet with China’s President Xi Jinping.

The president embarked on a high-stakes trip to Beijing, China, this week, where he was greeted with a level of pomp and circumstance that visibly impressed Trump.

At their first official meeting, Trump gushed about his relationship with Xi, telling him, “You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had, and that’s, to me, an honor. We’ve had a fantastic relationship.”

Trump delivered a toast at the State Banquet in the Great Hall of the People that included cheerful references to the “Chinese workers” who helped build the transcontinental railroad — a notoriously brutal process for those workers that killed thousands. He also praised Americans for “spreading literacy” to China.

The president also dropped a fun fact about Chinese restaurants:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Across the centuries, this mutual esteem grew into a relationship that reflected the tremendous talent and potential of our two people. Chinese workers helped lay the railroad tracks that connected our Atlantic coast to the Pacific. American travelers to China helped spread literacy and modern medicine. And at the request of China’s ambassador, it was President Theodore Roosevelt who provided the funds to establish President Xi’s alma mater, Tsinghua University. (TRANSLATION) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: As allies in World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt’s mentions of the brave people of China — that’s what they were — drew loud cheers and his speeches in the United States. And everybody loved what he had to say, just as many Chinese now love basketball and blue jeans. Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast-food chains in the United States, all combined! That’s a pretty big statement! (TRANSLATION) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This bond of commerce and respect that stretches back 250 years is the foundation for a future that benefits both of our nations.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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