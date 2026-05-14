Trump Hails ‘Special Relationship’ with China as He Invites Xi to Visit White House

President Donald Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the U.S. and China as he thanked President Xi Jinping for a “beautiful welcome” and invited him to visit the White House in September.

The remarks came as the president delivered a short address at a state banquet on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

After detailing moments of diplomatic respect between the two nations throughout their history, Trump concluded his speech: “Thank you again, President XI, for this beautiful welcome. And tonight it is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24, and we look forward to it.”

“And I’d now like to raise a glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It’s a very special relationship,” he said.

“And I want to thank you again. This has been an amazing period of time. Thank you, President Xi,” Trump added, raising a glass.

Before the president’s speech, Xi praised the state of U.S.-China relations during his own toast, calling the relationship between the two countries “the most important in the world today” and saying the two sides “must make it work.”

He also suggested Beijing’s vision of the “rejuvenation of China” could coexist with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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